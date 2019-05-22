Mondo Promotes CRO Stephanie Wernick-Barker to President

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondo announced today that Stephanie Wernick-Barker has been promoted to President from her previous position as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Mondo , an Addison Group Company, is a national staffing agency that specializes in tech and digital marketing talent. Wernick-Barker will be based in Mondo's Philadelphia office, and replaces Tim Johnson, CEO, who is no longer with the company.



Wernick-Barker, an experienced sales executive, has been with Mondo for more than six years and held various positions prior to CRO, including Vice President of Sales, Regional Territory Manager, and Territory Sales Manager.

"Mondo is the right company at the right time, and we leverage our deep expertise in tech and digital marketing staffing to help organizations meet their critical hiring needs," said Wernick-Barker. "I believe we are uniquely positioned for success and ready to embark on the next phase of growth. I look forward to leading Mondo as we continue this journey and help bring outstanding talent and companies together."

Prior to Mondo, Wernick-Barker was an Account Director for Market Resource Partners and worked as a Strategy and Business Transformation Consultant for IBM Global Business Systems.

Wernick-Barker holds a B.S. of Science in Supply Chain and Information Systems from Penn State University.

About Mondo

Mondo , an Addison Group Company, is a national staffing agency that specializes in tech and digital marketing talent, including contract, contract-to-hire, and full-time placements. Founded in 2000, Mondo has made thousands of placements across a variety of industries and has access to the latest market insights, hiring trends, and salary updates. Headquartered in New York City, Mondo has 10 offices nationwide, including New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Denver, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas. Mondo was named one of Forbes' Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2017 and 2018, a list compiled by Forbes in collaboration with analytics firm Statista. To learn more, visit www.mondo.com or call 212-257-5111. Connect with Mondo on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

