OSE Immunotherapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Novel Treatments in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

NANTES, France, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE), today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) meeting on novel treatments in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) on May 30th in New York City.



The meeting will feature a presentation by KOL Benjamin Besse, M.D., Ph.D., from the Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus, Villejuif, France, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in patients with thoracic cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Dr. Besse will be available at the conclusion of the event to answer questions.

At the event, the management team of OSE Immunotherapeutics will also provide an overview of the Company's development plans for Tedopi®, a proprietary combination of nine optimized neo-epitopes plus one epitope giving universal helper T cell response targeting T cell activation, and will be available for questions. Tedopi® is OSE's most advanced product, currently in Phase 3 in patients with NSCLC after immune checkpoint inhibitor failure. Tedopi® is also in Phase 2 status in pancreatic cancer, a trial sponsored by the GERCOR cooperative group in oncology.

Dr. Benjamin Besse is a professor of Medical Oncology and a full time cancer specialist at Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus. Currently, Dr. Besse is Head of the Cancer Medicine Department at Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus, Chair of the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) Lung Group and coordinator of the French network for thymic malignancies. His main research interests include: the application of molecular abnormalities to personalize treatment, circulating biomarkers, early drug development in thoracic tumors and thymic malignancies. He has authored/co-authored more than 250 peer-reviewed papers.

This event is intended for institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, and business development professionals only. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend, as space is limited. Members of the media and the public are invited to participate via the live webcast.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. The most advanced therapeutic-candidate, Tedopi®, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1) and in Phase 2 testing in pancreatic cancer in combination with checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo®. FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) has successfully completed Phase 1 testing and has potential to treat autoimmune diseases. BI 765063 (OSE-172) (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) is under a license and collaboration agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim; this checkpoint inhibitor has received CTA from French and Belgian health authorities for a Phase 1 clinical trial in multiple cancer indications. BiCKI® is a bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) and targeting innovative targets. OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) is partnered with Servier under an option agreement up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel diseases; in parallel, Servier plans a development in the Sjögren syndrome. OSE-127 is currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

