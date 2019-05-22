DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 29, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) today announced that it will be participating in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, MN. Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and attendees can contact their Craig-Hallum representative to arrange a meeting.



About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company currently has an ongoing phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and a phase Ib study in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica's shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol "DMAC."

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com .



Contact:

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com