Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 29, 2019

Globe Newswire  
May 22, 2019 9:30am   Comments
Share:

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) today announced that it will be participating in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel in Minneapolis, MN.  Management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and attendees can contact their Craig-Hallum representative to arrange a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company currently has an ongoing phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and a phase Ib study in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica's shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol "DMAC."

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contact:

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Paul Papi
Vice President of Business Development
Phone: (617) 899-5941
info@diamedica.com

DiaMedica-Logo.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga