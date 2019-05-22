SetPoint Medical to Present at Guggenheim 2019 MedTech Disruptors Summit

VALENCIA, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing therapy for chronic autoimmune diseases, announced today that Murthy Simhambhatla, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, has been invited and is scheduled to present at the 2nd Annual MedTech Disruptors Summit hosted by Guggenheim Securities, being held May 29, 2019 in New York, NY.

Event: Guggenheim 2019 MedTech Disruptors Summit Location: St. Regis New York Date: Wednesday, May 29th Presentation Time: 3:35 - 4:10 p.m ET

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SetPoint management may do so by contacting their Guggenheim representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at setpointmedical@theruthgroup.com.



About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to treating patients with chronic autoimmune diseases. SetPoint Medical's bioelectronic medicine platform is intended to offer patients and providers a treatment alternative for rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic autoimmune conditions with potentially less risk and cost than drug therapy. The company is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform that stimulates the vagus nerve to activate the inflammatory reflex to produce a systemic immune-restorative effect. Current investors in the company include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Morgenthaler Ventures, Topspin Partners, SightLine Partners, GlaxoSmithKline's Action Potential Venture Capital and Boston Scientific as well as an additional undisclosed strategic investor (leading medical device company). For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

