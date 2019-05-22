Finjan Appoints Jevan Anderson as New CFO

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN), a pioneer in cybersecurity, today announced that Jevan Anderson will join the company on June 3, 2019 as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Michael Noonan who is departing to explore new pursuits. Mr. Anderson will report to Phil Hartstein, Finjan's CEO, and will lead Finjan's finance, operations and support the company as it explores growth and expansion opportunities.



"Jevan is joining the Finjan team in a newly expanded CFO role where we fully intend to leverage his strategic and financial leadership skills," said Phil Hartstein, Finjan's CEO. "His experience of balancing financial discipline while exploring high-growth opportunities will be essential as we enter a new phase of growth with the focus of delivering value to our shareholders."

Mr. Anderson joins Finjan after 25 years of experience in investment banking, corporate development and strategy consulting. Most recently he was Senior Vice President, Corporate Advisory for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL). Prior to JLL, Jevan spent 10 years as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Technology Mergers & Acquisitions for Wells Fargo and RBC Capital Markets. Prior to his 17 year investment banking career, Jevan held roles in management consulting, strategic planning, corporate development and investor relations. Mr. Anderson holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University.

"After meeting with the Finjan leadership team and board, I was convinced that this is an amazing opportunity," stated newly appointed CFO, Jevan Anderson. "I am excited to join Finjan during this pivotal transition period of growth and I look forward to leading the finance and strategy efforts."

"I want to thank Michael for the last five years at Finjan where he made a number of lasting contributions, most notably implementing sound financial discipline and operational oversight of a number of strategic initiatives," commented Phil Hartstein. "We all wish him well in his future endeavors."

As a reminder, Phil Hartstein will participate in a "fireside chat" with covering analyst Mike Crawford at the upcoming B Riley Investor Conference. Both Phil Hartstein and Jevan Anderson will present and meet with investors during the LD Micro Invitational in early June.

The 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

May 22nd at 3:00 PM PT

Beverly Hilton Hotel

Beverly Hills, California

The 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

June 4th at 10:00 AM PT

The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Los Angeles, California

Investors and interested parties may listen to the live webcast of both presentations by going to the Calendar section of Finjan's IR Website at https://ir.finjan.com/ir-calendar .

