Swissx's Alki David Lands in Puerto Rico for Cannabis Fueled Rescue Mission

Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alki David has landed in Puerto Rico aboard the Swissx Express jet with a licensed master marijuana grower and other key business partners on board. The plane will also be carrying $3 million in hemp seed and plant clones destined for 1000 acres around the town of Utuado.

The trip is an effort to provide relief for farmers in the region, and create a solution that can replace crops and business lost to Hurricane Maria in 2017. The New York Times has written that Puerto Rico faced nearly a billion dollars in agricultural losses because of Maria, and that the farm regions look like they have been subject to a "post-apocalyptic drought."

"I am bringing the Swissx Express to Puerto Rico today on a mission of agricultural relief," said Alki David, CEO of Swissx. "Since Donald Trump has turned his back on these U.S. citizens, it's up to the business sector to stand up and find ways to help the territory rebuild."

Swissx's new master grower is SVP of Production Pedro Medina Irizarry of Puerto Rico who has identified La Cordillera Central as ideal for cannabis cultivation. Swissx offers an immediate path for farmers to grow an extremely valuable crop with all the infrastructure and demand in place to guarantee high income. The chosen 1000 acres will begin planting immediately with non-THC hemp destined for Swissx's CBD labs in Switzerland.

Swissx products are leading the industry in quality as more and more discover the wellness benefits of CBD. The products are available online, at the flagship store in Hollywood, CA, and in convenience stores and 7-11's across the United States.

"With legal hemp, developed specifically for its use in wellness, the agricultural industry can plant a high-value crop with a guaranteed buyer," said David. "Swissx's position as the leading, top quality CBD producer and its global distribution network, make it a perfect partner for the farmers of Puerto Rico whose livelihoods were wiped out by Hurricane Maria."

Former four time Prime Minister Denzil Douglas of St. Kitts-Nevis is advising Swissx across the Caribbean with the many governments that have expressed interest in working with Swissx (as well as the continuing efforts in St. Ktts-Nevis).

"I am coming to Puerto Rico with my master growers, millions of dollars of hemp seed, and a plan to affect change. What we do will be historic, and it will become a model for how many struggling countries in the Caribbean can see a major economic turnaround. My cannabis development in St. Kitts-Nevis is moving forward, despite some government corruption there. The Caribbean is the Cradle of Weed--with its Rastafarian know-how, the most ideal growing conditions on earth, and a newly progressive spirit sweeping the region, the time is now."

Following news and interviews about the development in St. Kitts-Nevis, Swissx is fielding offers from governments around the CARICOM region and beyond, hoping to develop similar projects. Swissx growing cooperatives will be modeled after agricultural business practices that have been used in Switzerland for hundreds of years and it is expected that the cooperative being formed in Utuado will be the first of many in the region that will create 1000s of jobs and improve local economies exponentially.

Swissx's flagship product is medical grade cannabis with high CBD and low THC so people can enjoy the legal, therapeutic benefits anytime and everywhere (percentages vary, but in the U.S. Swissx CBD products test at less than .03% THC). It's Swiss craftsmanship for your soul. They are available in flower and oil form. Swissx products are also available to enjoy at the Swissx Cannabis Club in Hollywood, CA.

Swissx is devoted to exploring and expanding the possibilities of plant-based medicines, primarily through top quality High-CBD strains of cannabis. Swissx was the first CBD company to distribute on the grounds at Coachella (via drone) and is used and loved by Keeping up With the Kardashians' Scott Disick, Cheech and Chong's Tommy Chong, Chief Keef, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Navarro. CBD oil has been shown to aid with pain and anxiety associated with many conditions including M.S., P.T.S.D., cancer treatment side effects, and more.

Alki David will lead a roundtable discussion for media and officials at 9 AM, May 22 at the Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan.

For more information or to arrange coverage in Puerto Rico, contact: Owen@thoughtgangmedia.com

Swissx. For The Higher Good. Learn more at: https://swissx.com/



















Owen Swissx owen@thoughtgangmedia.com