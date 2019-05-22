Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Whitestone, Fusion, Nokia, and Sprint and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Whitestone REIT, Fusion Connect, Inc., Nokia Corporation, and Sprint Corporation. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Class Period: May 9, 2018 - February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; (3) the company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; (4) the company's financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Whitestone class action go to: http://bespc.com/wsr/ .

Fusion Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN)

Class Period: August 14, 2018 - April 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

On March 13, 2019, Fusion announced that it would postpone its earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2018. On April 2, 2019, the company filed a Form 8-K disclosing accounting errors related to an acquisition in 2018, as well as disclosing non-reliance on previously issued financial statements. Fusion also stated that it faced further delay in the filing of its 2018 Form 10-K as a result of accounting errors that required further analysis.

To learn more about the Fusion class action go to: http://bespc.com/fsnn/ .

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Class Period: April 15, 2015 - March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 19, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alcatel-Lucent had certain compliance issues; (2) as a result, the company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (3) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to face penalties and fines; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nokia class action go to: http://bespc.com/nok/ .

Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)

Class Period: January 31, 2019 - April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period defendants misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. In a subsequent letter to the Federal Communications Commission, Sprint admitted that its Form 10-Q disclosures were "incomplete" and that the reported net subscriber increase included those offered "free lines."

To learn more about the Sprint class action go to: http://bespc.com/s/ .

