GOGL - First Quarter 2019 Results

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) (the "Company" or "Golden Ocean"), a leading dry bulk shipping company, today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights

Net loss of $7.5 million and loss per share of $0.05 for the first quarter of 2019, compared with net income of $23.6 million and earnings per share of $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $36.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $70.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018

Refinanced the non-recourse loans for 14 vessels, reducing interest expense and cash break even levels

Invested in Singapore Marine, a newly established dry bulk operator

Announced a cash dividend of $0.025 per share for the first quarter of 2019

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

"Golden Ocean's first quarter results reflect a weaker market environment brought about by disruptions in iron ore trade and continued uncertainty due to trade tensions. Strong commercial performance with well-timed contract coverage late last year combined with a modern, fuel-efficient fleet allowed the Company to generate earnings well above the market benchmarks in the quarter. In weaker markets with high fuel prices, the value of fuel efficiency gains relative importance. With IMO2020 approaching we believe the benefit of having a modern, fuel efficient fleet will continue to be a competitive advantage in the market."

Per Heiberg, Chief Financial Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS, commented:

"We are very pleased to announce that we have refinanced the debt related to 14 vessels acquired in 2017. The refinancing was done at favorable terms with both existing and new lenders. The refinancing reduces the cost of the debt for these vessels from a margin of 310 bps to 212 bps, and extends the amortization profile, which reduces the Company's daily running cash break even rates by $1,300 for these 14 vessels and by $200 for the entire fleet."

The Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda

May 22, 2019

Questions should be directed to:

Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal: Chief Executive Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 53

Per Heiberg: Chief Financial Officer, Golden Ocean Management AS

+47 22 01 73 45

The full report is available in the link below.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this report are based upon various assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

In addition to these important factors and matters discussed elsewhere herein, important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the dry bulk market, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events or acts by terrorists, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment