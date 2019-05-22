iPayLinks Unveiled at ITB China 2019, Sharing the Future Perspective of Tourism Technology

Shanghai, China, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, ITB China 2019 has successfully closed with 17,000 attendees in total, iPayLinks attended as an exhibitor once again. In all, there were about 850 exhibitors from 84 countries around the world.



iPayLinks released a comprehensive payment solution for travel industry



iPayLinks welcomed the companies and professional organizations such as Ctrip, the German Online Travel Association and the International Air Transport Association, and etc.









Solving the payment pain points for travel industry, iPayLinks released a comprehensive payment solution for travel industry

Under the background of the continuous growth of the global tourism economy, more and more travel companies are laying out globally and seeking new market opportunities. In the process of overseas transactions, it's crucial to connect the payment links between enterprises and enterprises, enterprises and consumers. In order to better help travel companies to solve the problems encountered in cross-border payment, and to solve many payment pain points in the business process, our Senior Vice President Ms. Joyce released the latest "comprehensive payment solution for travel industry" on the first day of the event.

How the Travel Industry Tackle the Challenge of Data Security and Abuse

As the global travel industry is growing at a fast pace, data security and abuse have posed significant challenge to the industry. Our Product VP Mr. Hardy was invited to be the speaker and he share his insights on how travel companies leverage innovative technology solutions and internal regulations to improve data security to protect the most valuable digital assets. Hardy said that the payment industry needs to pay attention on three points in the response to the challenges of data security and abuse: First, we must do the best preventive measures in terms of technology; Second, we need strict self-regulation within the enterprise; Third, in the event of unavoidable data revelation, we should respond with a candid attitude.

Business Networking- Use Specialty to Empower Global Business Development

During the exhibition, iPayLinks welcomed the companies and professional organizations such as Ctrip, the German Online Travel Association and the International Air Transport Association, and received high praise from companies all over the world. At the same time, iPayLinks also was invited in the Opening Dinner of ITB China 2019, and Cruise Night hosted by Ctrip and ITB China, and etc.

iPayLinks EU & NA trip

After ITB China 2019, iPayLinks will also participate in several international events held in Europe and North America in June, including Money2020 Europe (Netherlands, Amsterdam), Shopify Unite 2019 (Canada, Toronto), IRCE (USA, Chicago).

About iPayLinks



Founded in early 2015, the headquarter is located in Lujiazui, Shanghai, providing an all-round comprehensive service to clients who require domestic cross-border e-commerce, want to travel abroad and study abroad, as well as the games and amusement industries. The iPayLinks system has passed PCI-DSS Level-1 certification, the highest safety certification for international card payment, and it has obtained various overseas financial licenses. iPayLinks covers mainstream international credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover and JCB, and supports payment in more than 200 countries and regions.

For more informations pls find us at www.ipaylinks.com , or drop emails to caesar@ipaylinks.com





Attachments

Caesar iPayLinks 86-13554365403 caesar@ipaylinks.com