Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Amyris, Inc. Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS) ("Amyris") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Amyris on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Amyris securities between March 15, 2018 and March 19, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



Important Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased Amyris securities during the Class Period may, no later than June 3, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the complaint, Amyris is an industrial biotechnology company that manufactures and sells natural, sustainably-sourced products in health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

The Class Period commences on March 15, 2018, when Amyris announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 in a press release, reporting $143.4 million revenue and $98.4 million net loss.

The complaint alleges that, on November 13, 2018, Amyris reported poor financial results, which it attributed to the "volatility of the Vitamin E market." Following this news, Amyris' share price fell $1.76, or nearly 30%, to close at $4.14 per share on November 14, 2018.

Then, on March 19, 2019, Amyris disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its annual report due to "significant time and resources that were devoted to the accounting for and disclosure of the significant transactions with Koninklijke DSM N.V. that closed in November 2018." Amyris also disclosed that it "is in the process of completing its evaluation of internal control over financial reporting and may have further deficiencies to report." Following this news, Amyris' share price fell $0.78, or nearly 20%, to close at $3.10 per share on March 20, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Amyris lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) there was a material weakness in Amyris' internal controls over financial reporting; (3) Amyris would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Amyris' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Amyris investors may, no later than June 3, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.

