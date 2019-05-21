REVLON, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Revlon, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Revlon, Inc. ("Revlon" or the "Company") (NYSE:REV) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Revlon between March 12, 2015 through March 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Revlon failed to create measures to monitor its enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system appropriately once implemented;



Revlon failed to design, implement and consistently operate effective process-level controls to ensure that it appropriately recorded and accounted for inventory, accounts receivable, net sales and cost of goods sold, reconciled balance sheet accounts, reviewed and approved the complete population of manual journal entries, and used complete and accurate information in performing manual control, which constituted a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting;



as a result of the poor preparation and planning of the implementation of the ERP system, Revlon was unable to fulfill product shipments of approximately $64 million of net sales and the Company incurred $53.6 million of incremental charges to remediate the decline in customer services levels; and



as a result, Defendants' statements about Revlon's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



