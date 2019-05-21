Casella Waste Systems, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the company's management will be presenting at three upcoming investor conferences:



KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference 2019 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA.

A copy of the presentation for each conference will be available shortly before the Company presents and may be accessed via the Investors' section of the company's website at http://ir.casella.com .

For further information, contact Ned Coletta, Chief Financial Officer at (802) 772-2239, or visit the company's website at http://www.casella.com.