Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Names New Small Business Director, Anthony Ryan

WILMINGTON, Del., May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long-time Greater Delaware Valley banker Anthony Ryan is the new Senior Vice President and Director of Small Business for WSFS Bank. He will lead a team of 18 small business lenders across WSFS Bank's expanded footprint, which now includes Delaware, the City of Philadelphia, Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, following WSFS' recently completed combination with Beneficial Bank.



Mr. Ryan will report to Glenn Kocher, Senior Vice President and Director of Retail Lending, WSFS Bank.

"Anthony is the utmost dutiful banker to our small business Customers, owners and entrepreneurs, and a creative leader who has the right management experience to continue growing our small business banking segment," said Kocher. "We are excited for Anthony and our growing small business banking team."

As Director of Small Business, Mr. Ryan will be responsible for the management, administration and strategic planning of the Bank's small business unit. In addition to overseeing the team of 18 small business lenders, Mr. Ryan will also manage the sales and credit functions that support small business banking at WSFS. He will also lead collaborations with the Bank's retail management and marketing teams on strategies to drive small business loan and deposit growth and increase market share.

Mr. Ryan joined WSFS Bank in 2011 as a Vice President and Small Business Relationship Manager, later becoming Vice President and the Small Business Lending Team Leader. Prior to his career with WSFS, he held various retail and small business banking leadership roles with Sovereign Bank (now Santander Bank) and CoreStates Bank (now Wells Fargo). In 1983, he earned a B.A. in economics and philosophy from Trinity College Dublin, in Dublin, Ireland. Mr. Ryan actively supports his alma mater as a member of the Trinity College Dublin Alumni Association.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of March 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.0 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 152 offices located in Delaware (49), Pennsylvania (72), New Jersey (29), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Christiana Trust Group, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage and Arrow Land Transfer. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.



