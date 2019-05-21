Q-Centrix Continues to Expand its Registry Reporting Inventory with General Thoracic Surgery Program Certification

Chicago, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancing its commitment to providing the most comprehensive, cost-effective registry reporting solution in the field, Q-Centrix announced today it has received authorization to submit healthcare quality data to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons General Thoracic Surgery (STS-GTS) registry.



"With this new certification, Q-Centrix is able to provide the answer hospitals are seeking for reducing the cost and improving data analysis capabilities," said Brian Foy, Q-Centrix Chief Product Officer. "Health Systems and hospitals alike are now able to take advantage of our solution's enterprise reporting features for maintaining the accuracy and integrity of the data that is submitted."



The new certification recognizes Q-Centrix's Universal Registry Solution as meeting the STS's technology and process-related requirements for data submission to its programs. This allows the solution to submit quality data to the program on behalf of hospitals and healthcare providers, thus enabling a comprehensive data management option for participation in the STS-GTS registry.



The Universal Registry Solution is the first of its kind to manage the entire registry-encounter lifecycle – from patient admissions and data capture to submission and reporting – in an easy, efficient and real-time manner. It exists as an application within a broader quality technology platform called Q-Apps®. This model allows the Q-Centrix patent-pending quality solutions technology to augment the clinical intelligence and efficiency of the industry's largest and broadest team of nurse-educated Quality Information SpecialistsSM – more than 900 quality experts acting as virtual extensions of quality departments within more than 500 hospitals. These experts review, analyze, and manage quality data through to submission.



"At a time that many hospitals are navigating through a slew of operational and financial challenges, as well as making the transition toward value-based care, it's critical they get the absolute most out their registry participation," said Foy. "When effectively managed, STS registry participants have the opportunity to gain a competitive edge through improved patient outcomes for their vascular patients. It's both an honor and a pleasure for Q-Centrix to help hospitals realize these program participation benefits."



Inpatient clinical data registries, like STS-GTS, are sophisticated databases that can be used to improve health outcomes of patients with particular diseases or conditions. These programs provide hospitals with benchmarking data needed to assess and improve the quality of care delivered.



As these databases become the clinical quality measurements of the future, registry participation is expected to rise – and increasingly be used for facility certifications and by payers and government. The 20 largest registries in the U.S., which include an STS registry for Adult Cardiac Surgery, are estimated to grow in participation at an average of 7% each year through 2021, according to Healthcare Quality Industry: Data and Perspectives Annual Report from Q-Centrix.



"Hospitals partnering with Q-Centrix on more than one STS program are assured their data capture and submission for these programs is done only as many times as necessary," added Foy. "This reduces duplication and redundancy, creating efficiencies and-cost savings that otherwise would not be possible."



With the new authorization, Q-Centrix becomes certified for submission to ten registries across four major registry suites or individual programs.



About Q‑Centrix:

Q-Centrix aims to measurably improve the quality and safety of patient care in the U.S. through the use of its market-leading technology platform, Q-Apps, that augments the clinical intelligence and efficiency of the industry's largest and broadest team of nurse-educated, Quality Information Specialists. Processing in excess of 2 million quality data transactions annually, Q‑Centrix is a comprehensive quality partner to hundreds of hospitals, providing quality data management solutions, including quality data capture, surveillance, measure calculations, analysis, reporting, and improvement solutions. For more information about Q‑Centrix, visit www.q‑centrix.com.

