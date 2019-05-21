SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 17, 2019 – CBL

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc ("CBL & Associates") (NYSE:CBL) between November 8, 2017 and March 26, 2019 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cbl-associates-properties-inc-loss-form?wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct. When the truth was revealed, CBL shares materially declined in price, injuring the class.

If you suffered a loss in CBL & Associates you have until July 17, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com