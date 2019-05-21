Nabis Holdings to Participate in KCSA's Inaugural Congressional Cannabis Day Forum on May 21

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Properties Inc. d/b/a Nabis Holdings (CSE:NAB, OTC:INNPF, FRA: 71P)) ("Nabis" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that Jade Green, Special Advisor to Nabis, will participate in KCSA Strategic Communications' Inaugural Congressional Cannabis Day Forum to be held at the United States Capitol building in Washington, DC on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Ms. Green will speak on a panel, titled "CBD, Hemp and the Farm Bill" focused on the wide-ranging impact of the Farm Bill as it continues to shape federal food and agricultural policy at 10:00am ET.



"We are thrilled to be joining the ongoing conversation about cannabis laws in the United States at this first-of-its-kind event, where we will have the opportunity to engage in dialogue with some of the most influential members of the country's legislature," said Jade Green, Special Advisor to Nabis. "Nabis will continue to be a part of the resounding voices urging congress to modernize federal cannabis laws to more effectively facilitate the growth of America's small businesses and provide protections for consumers."

Ms. Green has been a Special Advisor to Nabis since joining the Strategic Advisory Board in December of 2018. Additionally, Ms. Green is the founder and CEO of Jade Green Consulting, an elite cannabis consulting firm boasting a roster of clients whose combined valuations sit at over $6 billion USD. With more than five years of applied expertise in the cannabis industry, Ms. Green has worked as an owner, officer and advisor to a multitude of cannabis enterprises.

The Congressional Cannabis Day Forum will take place at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Congressional Auditorium, CVC 200 in Washington, DC. To RSVP for the event, please register at the link here .

About the Congressional Cannabis Day Forum

The Congressional Cannabis Day Forum will take a deep dive into the cannabis industry through a series of panel discussions aimed at addressing critical issues relevant to the sector, including capital markets and banking, CBD/hemp, opioids, veterans' issues and social justice. The forum is hosted by KCSA Strategic Communications, an integrated strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, in partnership with The Cannabis Caucus.

About Innovative Properties Inc. (dba Nabis Holdings)

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing, where permitted, across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

