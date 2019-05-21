AXT, Inc. to Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

FREMONT, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, today announced that Morris Young, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat with B. Riley FRB analyst Dave Kang at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PT. A webcast of the session will be available through the investor relations portion of the company's website at www.axt.com.



About AXT, Inc.

AXT designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrates comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge) through its manufacturing facilities in Beijing, China. AXT's worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains its sales, administration and customer service functions. The company's substrate products are used primarily in lighting display applications, wireless communications, fiber optic communications and solar cell applications. Its vertical gradient freeze (VGF) process technology for manufacturing semiconductor substrates provides significant benefits over other methods and enabled AXT to become a leading manufacturer of such substrates. AXT has manufacturing facilities in China and, as part of its supply chain strategy, has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials. For more information, see AXT's website at http://www.axt.com.

Contacts:

Gary L. Fischer

Chief Financial Officer

(510) 683-5900

Leslie Green

Green Communications Consulting, LLC

(650) 312-9060