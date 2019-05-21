Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) and Encourages CBL Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) securities between November 8, 2017 and March 26, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 17, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose in its SEC filings that the company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct.

If you purchased CBL securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the CBL lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/cbl/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.