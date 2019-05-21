Cloudian Names Former Hortonworks Executive Brian Burns as Vice President, Asia Pacific

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian®, the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, today announced that Brian Burns has joined the company as vice president, Asia Pacific. Based in Tokyo, Burns brings more than 20 years of executive experience in leading APAC sales, market entry and strategic relationships for high-growth North American technology companies. In this new role, he is responsible for further expanding Cloudian's presence in the region, helping customers overcome the challenges of managing and protecting ever-growing data volumes on-premises and across hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.



Deep APAC Business Scaling Experience

Fluent in Chinese and Japanese, Burns most recently served as general manager, North Asia for HashiCorp and as regional vice president, North Asia for Hortonworks before that. At both HashiCorp and Hortonworks, he built businesses from the ground up, including sales, support, and channel programs in Japan, China, Korea and Singapore. Earlier in his career, Burns worked for Microsoft and Apple in Asia. In addition to his industry experience, Burns is an adjunct professor of data analytics at New York University.

"Business in APAC is uniquely challenging due to the multitude of cultures, languages, solution ecosystems and customer expectations," said Michael Tso, CEO of Cloudian. "Brian's deep APAC experience and history of success will drive our growth beyond the U.S. and Europe and extend the benefits of Cloudian's limitless scalability, industry-best S3 compatibility and seamless on-prem and multi-cloud integration to more users."

Building on Cloudian's APAC Roots

Since 2011 when Cloudian was co-founded by Japanese mobile internet pioneer Hiroshi Ohta, the company has had strong ties to Asia. Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) was an early investor, and some of Asia's largest companies backed Cloudian's $94 million Series E financing last August. The Asian backers in Series E included new investors NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Japan Post Investment and Digital Garage, as well as existing investors INCJ and Lenovo.

Now spanning industries such as financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and media and entertainment, Cloudian's customer base in the region includes NTT (Cloudian's very first customer), Continental Automotive of Singapore, one of the fastest growing TV stations in Southeast Asia and a national health agency.

"Nearly eight years ago, Cloudian predicted that the S3 API would become the industry standard and made the strategic decision to build the world's first and best native S3-compatible on-premise object storage product," said Burns. "That vision has paid off, as Cloudian Hyperstore® is now the most widely deployed independent object storage worldwide. I'm excited to introduce APAC customers to this remarkable company with visionary management, superb technical talent and an extraordinary corporate culture."

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry's most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian's global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .