CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DLNG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadline listed to petition the court and further details about the case can be found at the link provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Class Period: February 16, 2018 - March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

Allegations: Dynagas LNG Partners LP made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: the terms of the Company's long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, were unfavorable and resulted in the Company's inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. As a result of the Defendants' false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the Company's ability to make future distributions.

