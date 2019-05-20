Havertys Announces Correction of Record Date for Q2 2019 Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) announced today a correction to the record date for its regular quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2019. The correct record date is Tuesday, June 4, 2019 rather than Wednesday, June 4, 2019 as previously announced. The Wednesday, June 19, 2019 payable date remains the same.



About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com .

