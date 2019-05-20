CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, INVVY and KSHB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company's Offering and Registration Statement issued in relation to the March 28, 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

According to the lawsuit, Lyft's Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft's claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft's rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft's drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY)

Class Period: March 10, 2015 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

Allegations: Indivior PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB)

Class Period: July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

Allegations: KushCo Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (ii) as a result, KushCo's previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (iii) KushCo's net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (iv) KushCo and its management's assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



