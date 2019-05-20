Arrayit Corporation Aces Fifth Consecutive Proficiency Testing Round with a Top Laboratory Medicine Proficiency Testing Leader

Sunnyvale, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrayit Corporation (OTC: ARYC), a life sciences and personalized medicine company, announces that its clinical laboratory has aced five consecutive rounds of diagnostic immunology proficiency testing (PT) spanning three fiscal years 2017-2019. Proficiency testing requires the precise and accurate measurement of immunoglobulin E (IgE), the cellular biomarkers associated with allergy and asthma and reported in the company's allergy test reports. A proficiency testing leader ships blinded specimens to Arrayit for testing, and Arrayit tests the specimens and reports the results for scoring to the independent agency. Because the acceptable test range is narrow, acing five consecutive rounds of PT is extremely demanding and requires a high degree of testing accuracy. Outstanding PT scores are valuable commercially because they expedite reimbursement by Medicare, Medicaid and the top commercial payors.

Arrayit recently completed an allergy testing pilot program for a top retail chain, established a nationwide network of 1,700 allergy sales professionals, met with top officials at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding approval of a major product line, fulfilled an FDA clinical instrumentation contract, received approval for in-store promotions by a major retailer, announced allergy testing partnerships with major allergy therapeutics providers, received approval for direct Medicare billing by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, launched the Patient Data Solutions allergy portal for doctors and clinics, celebrated 25 years of company operations, announced an allergy testing services agreement with a major health and wellness provider, provided a letter to shareholders from the company's Chief Executive Officer, aced four consecutive rounds of proficiency testing, received endorsement by First Pediatrics Medical Group, doubled the number of clinics in its nationwide network to more than 400, announced in-network allergy testing services contracting with a top five commercial health benefits company, doubled its weekly billing guidance, appointed an Apple enterprise healthcare partner to accelerate revenues and earnings growth, expanded allergy testing services evaluation with a major retail pharmacy chain, grew its allergy testing healthcare network to 700 clinics, and retained a top credentialing company to accelerate commercial and government payor reimbursement. Excellence in proficiency testing over an extended period enhances the company's credibility among retail, health maintenance organization (HMO), hospital and clinical customers.

CEO Rene Schena states, "The accuracy of our proficiency testing results spanning three consecutive fiscal years affirms the performance of our physician-ordered allergy testing services over time and enhances customer, patient and payor confidence. Highly accurate actionable medical information, coupled with convenient finger stick sampling and Apple Enterprise Healthcare Partner resources, elevate the standard of care for the 60 million Americans reporting allergy and asthma symptoms."

Arrayit Corporation, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, leads and empowers the research, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, clinical and healthcare sectors through the discovery, development and manufacture of proprietary life science and personalized medicine products and services to advance biomedical research and improve human health and wellness.

