Redefy Holdings, Inc. Completes Share Exchange Transaction and Becomes Publicly Traded Entity

- Public Company to be Named Redefy Corporation -

- Maxim Group, LLC Retained to Provide Financial Advisory and Investment Banking Services -

- Intends to File to Become a Reporting Company and Apply for NASDAQ Listing -

DENVER, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefy, a technology and data-enabled company that is disrupting the way people buy and sell real estate, today announced that the company has completed its share exchange transaction with Mister Goody, Inc., (OTC:MSGO), a non-reporting publicly traded management consulting services firm. Redefy Holdings is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Mister Goody. Upon receipt of FINRA approval, Mister Goody will change its name to Redefy Corporation. The company intends to file a registration statement with the SEC to become a reporting issuer and subsequently apply for listing on NASDAQ as soon as it is qualified to do so.

The company also announced today that it has engaged Maxim Group, LLC ("Maxim"), a leading investment banking, securities and investment management firm, to provide financial advisory services and investment banking services.

Mr. Rediger will lead Redefy as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Rediger's leadership team includes Colby Sambrotto as Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Petronis as Chief Product and Technology Officer, William Passan as Chief Strategy Officer and Mike Perry as Marketing Director. Redefy's Board of Directors consists of Mr. Rediger, Jim Albertelli, Esq. and Joel Arberman.

"This is an important milestone for Redefy and for all companies looking to disrupt the antiquated real estate space," said Chris Rediger, Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. "The real estate market is in need of transformation; one that ensures homebuyers are able to preserve as much of their hard-earned home equity as possible, where the real estate sales commission structure is commensurate with value provided and where all participants are free to transact in an open and unobstructed manner. This transformation has begun, and we are pleased to play an important role in that process."

Redefy seeks to capitalize on the growth in the emerging online real estate market in the U.S., as more tech-savvy buyers and sellers demand alternatives to the high fees associated with traditional real estate transactions.

Simultaneous with the closing of the share exchange transaction, Mister Goody privately issued 683,500 shares of its common stock in exchange for $1,367,000 in cash, debt and other payables conversion of Redefy Holdings. Subsequent to the closing of the share exchange and private equity offering, the capitalization of Mister Goody consists of 15,786,967 outstanding common shares (17,435,800 common shares on a fully diluted basis) and no outstanding preferred shares.

About Chris Rediger

Mr. Rediger is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. He was recently named one of the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), which ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry as of December 31, 2018. He has more than 14 years of new home construction and residential real estate experience. Prior to founding Redefy Holdings, he managed a residential real estate investment pool devoted to buying distressed homes or half-built properties, completing them and then renting or selling the finished assets. Mr. Rediger graduated with a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

About Colby Sambrotto

Mr. Sambrotto is Chief Revenue Officer of Redefy. Mr. Sambrotto is a career entrepreneur, who has founded, grown, managed and sold several successful online businesses including USRealty.com, SharpHome.com, BizTrader.com and ForSaleByOwner.com.

Prior to joining Redefy, Mr. Sambrotto was the Chief Executive Officer of USRealty.com, where he brought ‘commission control' to American home sellers with a flexible business model for selling real estate online. Previously, Mr. Sambrotto served as Chief Operating Officer at ForSaleByOwner.com, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business including business development, web development, strategic planning and human resources. ForSaleByOwner.com has saved home sellers more than $1 billion dollars by providing them with the tools and support they need to successfully sell their own homes. ForSaleByOwner.com was acquired by the Tribune Company in 2007.

Before setting out on his own, Mr. Sambrotto developed content for the financial services industry at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette and Dean Witter from 1994-1999. Mr. Sambrotto graduated with a bachelor's degree in History from Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY.

About Scott Petronis

Mr. Petronis is Chief Product and Technology Officer for Redefy. In this role, he is responsible for enhancing the online customer experience and refining the direct to consumer software platform. He was most recently Chief Product and Technology Officer for eXp Realty, a full-service real estate brokerage. In this role, he helped the company to achieve agent count growth of 450% and revenue growth of 220% in two years, while driving the technology buildout to support the scale and business needs of a national, publicly traded real estate company. Prior to joining eXp Realty, Mr. Petronis was Chief Product Officer for Onboard Informatics, Director of Product Management for CORESense and held various product management and marketing roles for MapInfo. Mr. Petronis is a Board Member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) and has been instrumental in setting industry standards for data sharing.

About William Passan

Mr. Passan is Chief Strategy Officer for Redefy. In this role, he is responsible for developing and executing the firm's strategy, overseeing the firm's M&A activities and geographic expansion, and creating title and mortgage joint ventures that add value to the firm. Mr. Passan is also responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of Legend Title Company, a Redefy operating business.

Prior to joining Redefy, Mr. Passan was the Founder and CEO of Legend Title Company, which he ran for four years before selling his interest to Redefy and Brightline Title. In addition to his title expertise, Mr. Passan brings more than a decade of mortgage industry experience to the company, holding senior leadership positions as Vice President and Head of Production to Equifirst Corporation, Division Executive Vice president for Countrywide Financial's Specialty Lending Group and as Vice President and Regional Manager for New Century Financial.

Mr. Passan has a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia and a Master's in Business Administration from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Mike Perry

Mr. Perry is the Marketing Director for Redefy. In this role, he is responsible for Redefy's marketing efforts, which consist of overall marketing strategy, campaign development and implementation, analytics and optimization. He is an experienced marketer with a digital marketing pedigree and a focus on leveraging data and analytics to improve overall marketing efficiency and decrease customer acquisition and retention costs. Prior to joining Redefy in 2014, Mr. Perry was most recently a SEM/SEO Specialist for AdTaxi Networks and a Keyword and Ad Copy Specialist for Dex Media. Mr. Perry served as a member of the Marine Corps and received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with a combat "V" for valor, Humanitarian Medal for Tsunami Relief operations in Indonesia, and the Army Achievement Medal for actions taken in combat while in Ramadi, Iraq.

About Jim Albertelli

Mr. Albertelli is Chief Executive Officer of Albertelli Law and Brightline Title and is a Board Member of Redefy. Mr. Albertelli founded Albertelli Law in 1997 after practicing as an Assistant District Attorney in Georgia. He developed his expertise litigating in the State and Federal Courts of Florida and Georgia, as well as at the Bankruptcy Courts in both states. He has taught both residential and commercial real estate law at Florida Coastal School of Law. Mr. Albertelli focuses his practice expertise in the area of lender and developer representation, including, but not limited to, foreclosure law, bankruptcy law, condominium law, commercial acquisition and finance and real estate litigation.

Mr. Albertelli is a member of the Florida Bar, The Georgia Bar, The United States Supreme Court Bar and The American Bar Association. He is a Trustee and life member of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys. He is a graduate of The University of Florida (B.S. Finance) and Emory University College of Law (Juris Doctor).

About Joel Arberman

Joel Arberman is the Managing Member of Meraki Partners, LLC and a Board Member of Redefy. Mr. Arberman has more than twenty-five years of capital markets experience and has been actively involved with direct public offerings, initial public offerings and reverse merger transactions. Mr. Arberman was previously an Executive Vice President for Ekstein Development, LLC, the CEO of Maxim Mortgage Company, a Partner at Yorkton Securities, an Equity Analyst for SunAmerica Mutual Funds and a Junior Analyst for First Investors Management Corporation.

Mr. Arberman has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance and Marketing and minor in Economics from State University of New York at Albany.

About Redefy

Redefy is a technology and data-enabled company that is disrupting the way people buy and sell real estate. Redefy's mission to make it faster, easier and less expensive for customers to buy and sell residential real estate. The company believes that the consumer has been underserved by traditional real estate business models by not being presented with all their options from a fiduciary perspective.

By leveraging process efficiencies, system automation and data analytics, Redefy's goal is to provide transparency and options to real estate buyers and sellers. With this approach of giving the consumer as much or as little control over the process as they desire, the company better serves consumers, creates more revenue opportunities and retains a longer relationship with those consumers as they go from buying, to moving, to living, to selling and repeats this process. Redefy's intent is to leverage honesty, transparency and options into longer-term, trusted relationships with consumers.

Redefy offers full-service real estate sales services for a $3,500 flat fee, saving homeowners thousands of dollars in real estate commissions. Redefy does business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S. Acknowledged for its innovation and growth by several leading sources, Redefy Holdings was named one of "Inman's 2017 Most Innovative Brokerage" award finalists; was one of Inc. 500 List's 2016 "Fasting Growing Companies" (Final Rank #103), "2016 Top 5 Real Estate Companies", "2016 Top Denver Company" and "2016 Top Colorado Company"; Denver Business Journal's 2016 "Top 10 Best Places to Work (Medium Sized Company category); and was named a finalist for "Inman's 2015 Most Innovative Real Estate Company" award.

About Maxim Group LLC

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim Group provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. www.maximgrp.com

