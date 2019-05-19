Following Charles Barkley's On-Air Suggestion, The Toe Bro Rolls Cordially Invites NBA Hall of Famer and Legend Shaquille O'Neal for a Free Foot Consultation in Toronto

TORONTO, May 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toe Bro, an internationally sought-after foot specialist (Chiropodist) and star of the A&E series The Toe Bro, cordially invites Shaquille O'Neal – affectionately named Superman, Shaq Daddy, The Big Aristotle, The Big Shamrock, Shaq Fu, The Big Cactus, and Shaq Diesel – to a free consultation following an on-air recommendation from TNT co-star, sports analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. Given Charles' interest in feet and The Toe Bro, the invitation is extended to him as well.



Jonathan Timones, the Toe Bro, is based in Toronto





A dominant big man throughout his career, Shaq is best known for his fancy footwork, incredible defense and well-rounded offense game that has no doubt taken its toll on the big fella's feet. With size 20 sneakers, one can only imagine the challenge of having such an important part of one's anatomy looking and feeling like a 6'9" center going up against Shaq in his prime. Now, following an attempted shaming last week from colleague Charles Barkley during a live TNT broadcast during the NBA playoffs, The Toe Bro has extended an invite to remedy the situation. With the Eastern Conference Finals set to play games three and four in Toronto – the time is now.

"While I may be a Toronto Raptors fan, I've long admired Shaq's astounding career and outgoing personality, which is why it's no surprise he's continued to be successful in the television and entertainment space. Also, the man has some pretty famous feet," said Jonathan Tomines, "The Toe Bro," a Mississauga, Ontario native and Chiropodist, as well as star of the popular A&E series aptly named The Toe Bro. "Now, knowing Charles Barkley is so adamant that Shaq pay a visit to my office, I'm determined to forge a relationship and get my hands on the feet of the greatest center to ever play the game. Also, thank you Chuck for the recommendation and for naming The Toe Bro as your favorite show. You truly have a stomach of iron, and I look forward to billing you for Shaq's visit to our office."

"The Toe Bro" Jonathan Tomines is based in Mississauga, a suburb of Toronto, and has become an online and television sensation resulting from his incredible video footage of real life foot examinations and treatments. Nobody's foot is perfect, except maybe Michael Jordan's, and The Toe Bro has made an effort to bring foot health and care to the public eye by showcasing the everyday men and women who struggle with a variety of foot issues and seek professional or in-home remedies.

Shaq? Like a Game 7 buzzer beater that bounces four times before falling through, you are welcome to e-mail support@thetoebro.com or call 1-905-848-2929 to book your appointment. It will be free of charge, and we hope to see you soon.

To watch The Toe Bro on YouTube, please subscribe here . You can find The Toe Bro on Twitter and Facebook . To buy Toe Bro foot care products, please visit: https://thetoebro.com/collections/foot-products .

About The Toe Bro.

Jonathan Tomines, a licensed foot specialist (Chiropodist) practicing out of Toronto, Canada, started ‘The Toe Bro' to raise awareness about the importance of foot health. It all started with posting a few videos on YouTube showing ingrown toenail removals, surgical wart removals and trimming super thick fungal toenails, and has grown his channel to almost half a million subscribers and over 125 million views. The Toe Bro recently aired as a 6 episode docu-series on A&E Network. Jonathan is a dedicated foot specialist whose goal is to continue raising public awareness about foot health and the importance of seeking professional care when needed. Learn more about The Toe Bro by visiting the website: https://thetoebro.com/pages/about .