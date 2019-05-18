Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) and Encourages AAC Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) securities between March 8, 2017 and April 15, 2019 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 15, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AAC's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures was inadequate to accurately reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue; (2) AAC consequently misstated financial and operating results in its annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018; (3) accordingly, those reports could not be relied upon, requiring AAC to restate the financial and operating results reflected therein; and (4) as a result, the company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased AAC securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

