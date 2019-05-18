Safe Auto Files Registration Statement with SEC for an Initial Public Offering

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Auto Insurance Group, Inc. ("Safe Auto") today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Safe Auto has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SAIG".



BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities will act as book-running managers for the offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company; Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P.; and Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC will serve as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by email to dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attention: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005-2836, by email to prospectus.cpdg@db.com, or by telephone at (800) 503-4611.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Ronald H. Davies

mediarelations@safeauto.com