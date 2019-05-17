Berkley Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkley Renewables Inc. (CSE:BKS) (the "Company" or "Berkley") announces that Mr. Ronald Andrews has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective May 15, 2019.



The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Andrews for his contributions, guidance and many years of service as both a Director and Chairman of several Board committees, and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

About Berkley Renewables

Berkley Renewables Inc. is a growth-oriented oil and gas issuer also pursuing renewable energy opportunities, primarily in the solar energy sector. For more information, please contact Matt Wayrynen: 604.682.3701 or info@berkleyrenewables.com . Other information available at www.berkleyrenewables.com .

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This release may contain statements that are considered as forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.