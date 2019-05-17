Nasdaq Welcomes Luckin Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: LK) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) ("Luckin Coffee" or the "Company"), China's second largest and fastest-growing coffee network in terms of number of stores and cups of coffee sold, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.



"Our mission at Luckin Coffee is to be part of everyone's everyday life, starting with coffee, and we believe joining the Nasdaq Stock Market represents an important milestone on our journey to achieving this goal," said Jenny Qian Zhiya, Luckin Coffee's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Since Luckin Coffee's founding in 2017, we have built a large and loyal customer base in a highly underpenetrated market, becoming China's second largest and fastest-growing coffee network. As Luckin Coffee enters a new chapter as a public company, we look forward to further expanding the freshly brewed coffee market in China as we execute on our incredible growth opportunities."

"So far this year 100% of Chinese IPOs have chosen to list on Nasdaq. We are thrilled to welcome Luckin Coffee, the biggest Chinese IPO this year, to the Nasdaq family of the world's most innovative companies," said Bob McCooey, Chairman of Nasdaq Asia Pacific.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .



