Goodness Me! Natural Food Market introduces Beyond Meat to their hot food bar

HAMILTON, Ontario, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Me! Natural Food Market is excited to announce that they will be carrying and serving the most anticipated plant-based burger on the market – The Beyond Meat Burger .



Beyond Meat Taco at Goodness Me! Natural Food Market





The Beyond Meat crumbles will be making their debut at Goodness Me! Natural Food Market on Tuesday May 21st, 2019 for their weekly Taco Tuesday events. Perfect for anyone interested in trying the product before purchasing the Beyond Meat Burger patties – grab a soft or hard shell taco from the eatery and pair it with your toppings of choice. The patties will become available for purchase shortly after in June, 2019 for $7.99 for 2 patties (226g)

The Beyond Meat Burgers and Beyond Meat Crumbles served in their tacos are a 100% plant-based protein that looks, cooks, and tastes like meat. It is free of soy, GMOs, and gluten while being packed with 20g of plant-based proteins. This product is suitable for vegans, vegetarians, or anyone who's willing to try a plant-based burger.

Goodness Me! Natural Food Market caters to a wide variety of dietary needs and restrictions. Along with meat substitutes, their eateries offer customers gluten-free options and keto friendly snacks like their walnut lemon loaf made from almond flour. This recipe, including many others, can be found in their healthy living book - Discover The Power Of Food .

For location information visit: https://goodnessme.ca

Brock Ingham

brock.ingham@goodnessme.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f12f63d0-09c3-4097-bcdc-213f8129cba3

