United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) (the "Company" or "UFG") announced today that shareholders elected four Class B Directors to our 12-member board at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2019.

The following individuals were each elected to serve three-year terms expiring in 2022:

John-Paul E. Besong, former Senior Vice President of e-Business and Chief Information Officer for Rockwell Collins (now known as Collins Aerospace) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa;





James W. Noyce, former Chief Executive Officer and Director of FBL Financial Group, Inc. in West Des Moines, Iowa;





Mary K. Quass, President and Chief Executive Officer of NRG Media, LLC in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and





Kyle D. Skogman, President of Skogman Construction Co. of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In other official business, our shareholders:

ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019; and





approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

New Officer Elections

The Company is pleased to announce the following officer elections effective May 15, 2019:

About UFG—Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,100 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Contact—Randy Patten, AVP of Finance and Investor Relations, 319-286-2537 or rpatten@unitedfiregroup.com.

