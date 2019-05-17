Market Overview

United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
May 17, 2019 11:30am   Comments
  • Directors Elections to the Board of Directors Announced

  • New Officer Elections Announced

Director Elections to the Board of Directors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, May 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) (the "Company" or "UFG") announced today that shareholders elected four Class B Directors to our 12-member board at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 15, 2019.

The following individuals were each elected to serve three-year terms expiring in 2022:

  • John-Paul E. Besong, former Senior Vice President of e-Business and Chief Information Officer for Rockwell Collins (now known as Collins Aerospace) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa;

  • James W. Noyce, former Chief Executive Officer and Director of FBL Financial Group, Inc. in West Des Moines, Iowa;

  • Mary K. Quass, President and Chief Executive Officer of NRG Media, LLC in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and

  • Kyle D. Skogman, President of Skogman Construction Co. of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In other official business, our shareholders:

  • ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2019; and

  • approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

New Officer Elections

The Company is pleased to announce the following officer elections effective May 15, 2019:

   
  Dawn M. Jaffray
United Fire Group, Inc. elected Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Dawn M. Jaffray to Executive Vice President.
 
  Scott Bailey
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Surety Underwriting Manager Scott Bailey as an Assistant Vice President.
 
  Kathleen Goldsmith
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Application Development Manager Kathleen Goldsmith as an Assistant Vice President.
 
  Ward Johnson
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Risk Control Manager Ward Johnson as an Assistant Vice President.
 
  Sarah Madsen
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Assistant General Counsel Sarah Madsen as an Assistant Vice President.
 
  James Moen
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Underwriting Manager James Moen as an Assistant Vice President.
 
  Casey Prince
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Marketing Communications Manager Casey Prince as an Assistant Vice President.
 
  Steve Watters
United Fire & Casualty Company elected Surety Claims Manager Steve Watters as an Assistant Vice President.
 

About UFG—Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG, through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance.

Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,100 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group.

For more information about UFG, visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Contact—Randy Patten, AVP of Finance and Investor Relations, 319-286-2537 or rpatten@unitedfiregroup.com.

