Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) on Behalf of electroCore Stockholders and Encourages electroCore Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) on behalf of electroCore stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether electroCore has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



In June 2018, electroCore completed its initial public offering ("IPO") in which it sold 5.2 million shares of its common stock at $15.00 per share. On May 14, 2019, the company announced disappointing financial results for first quarter 2019.

On this news, the electroCore's share price fell by nearly 30%, closing at $3.75 on May 15, 2019.

