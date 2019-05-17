Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Amyris, Flex, comScore, and Mueller Water and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Amyris, Inc., Flex Ltd., comScore, Inc., and Mueller Water Products, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Class Period: March 15, 2018 - March 19, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 3, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked sufficient resources to accurately account for certain transactions; (2) as a result, there was a material weakness in the company's internal controls over financial reporting; (3) as a result, the company would be unable to timely file its annual report; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Amyris class action go to: http://bespc.com/amrs/ .

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Class Period: January 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 4, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Flex's internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) Flex had improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves; (3) Flex had experienced operational issues with its co-manufacturing project with Nike which resulted in the winding down of this project because Flex was "unable to reach a commercially viable solution" for the project; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Flex's financial statements and defendants' statements about Flex's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Flex class action go to: http://bespc.com/flex/ .

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) as a result, the company's financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the comScore class action go to: http://bespc.com/scor/ .

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Class Period: May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) these costs would materially impact the company's financial statements; (5) the company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Mueller class action go to: http://bespc.com/mwa/ .

