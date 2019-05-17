BV DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of June 14, 2019 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. – BV

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) pursuant and/or traceable BrightView's false and/or misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with BrightView's initial public offering completed on or around July 2, 2018 (the "IPO"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for BrightView investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=brightview-holdings-inc&id=1826 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a material portion of BrightView's contracts were underperforming and/or represented undesirable costs to the Company; (2) as a result of the foregoing, BrightView would implement a "managed exit" strategy to end its low margin and non-profitable contracts with customers; (3) this "managed exit" strategy would negatively impact BrightView's future revenue throughout 2018, and would continue to do so well into fiscal year 2019; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements in the Registration Statement about BrightView's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

