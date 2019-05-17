FCHS ALERT : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of May 28, 2019 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. – FCHS

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC:FCHS) from April 1, 2014 through November 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for First Choice investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=first-choice-healthcare-solutions-inc&id=1817 o or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com , slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants retained Elite Stock Research, Inc. to falsely promote First Choice securities to investors in order to materially inflate the price of First Choice stock; (2) Christian Romandetti, Sr., First Choice's former CEO, President, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, participated in a scheme to materially inflate the price of First Choice securities through an unlawful, paid promotional campaign, in which Romandetti personally profited; (3) defendants were in violation of First Choice's internal compliance policies including its Compliance Program, Code of Ethics, and Disclosure Policy, by participating in the pump and dump scheme; and (4) a primary cause of fluctuations in First Choice's stock price was the unlawful campaign, in which Romandetti directly participated, that caused the price of First Choice stock to be inflated while at the same time allowed others to dump their First Choice stock for profit. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.