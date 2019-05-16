Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB)

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Solid Biosciences Inc. ("Solid Biosciences" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLDB). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sldb.



The investigation concerns whether Solid Biosciences and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On May 13, 2019, post-market, Solid Biosciences announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018. Among other results, Solid Biosciences reported adverse events in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial, IGNITE DMD, evaluating its lead gene therapy candidate SGT-001 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Solid Biosciences disclosed that a "patient in the treatment group was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal infection that was classified as a serious adverse event unrelated to study drug, as well as a transient decline in platelet count that was considered a non-serious adverse event related to study drug". On this news, Solid Biosciences' stock price fell $2.94 per share, or roughly 33.2%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $5.91 per share on May 15, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Solid Biosciences shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sldb. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

