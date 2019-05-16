Restoration Robotics® to Demonstrate ARTAS iX™ Robotic Hair Restoration System at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR), the global leader in robotic hair restoration, will demonstrate the ARTAS iX™ Hair Restoration System technology at The Aesthetic Meeting 2019 being held in New Orleans from May 18 – 20 at the New Orleans Convention Center. The ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System is the only intelligent solution to offer robotic, precise, minimally invasive, repeatable harvesting with simultaneous site making and implantation functionality in one platform.



Dr. Brian V. Heil, MD, FACS

Saturday, May 18th, at 10:25 am

Sunday, May 19th, at 10:10 am

Ryan Rhodes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, commented, "We are excited to showcase our cutting edge ARTAS iX technology and have Dr. Heil present on the ARTAS opportunity. As a respected leader in the field of plastic surgery and a very experienced hair restoration surgeon, he is well positioned to provide his insight on why he believes the ARTAS technology is revolutionizing the hair transplant industry."



Dr. Brian V. Heil, MD, FACS stated, "The global male aesthetics market continues to accelerate, with hair restoration remaining a key growth driver. I look forward to discussing this market growth and how the ARTAS technology represents a unique offering for physicians active within the segment at The Aesthetics Meeting."

At the meeting, Dr. Heil will also share his experiences in attracting the millennial male patient and how the ARTAS Hair Restoration System has changed his practice.

Dr. Heil has 18 years of experience in hair transplantation and has performed over 1,500 hair transplant procedures. His practice was the ﬁrst to bring the ARTAS procedure to Pittsburgh and the Tri-State region of Western Pennsylvania. With this cutting-edge technology, patients undergo a virtually painless Robotic follicular unit extraction (FUE) hair transplantation leaving no linear scar.

Dr. Heil trained at the prestigious University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Department of Plastic Surgery and is also a member of many medical societies including the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery.

Restoration Robotics will conduct ARTAS iX Hair Restoration System demonstrations in booth 749 during the Aesthetic Meeting expo hours. To learn more about the ARTAS iX and to schedule a test drive, visit: ARTAS.com/testdrive .

For more information on the ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System visit: https://artashair.com/ix/physicians

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., is a medical device company developing and commercializing the ARTAS™ Robotic Hair Restoration System. The ARTAS System is the first and only physician-assisted system to dissect and assist in the harvesting of follicular units directly from the scalp, create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms and now implant the hair follicles into the designated sites. The Company has unique expertise in machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as developing intuitive interfaces to manage these technologies.

