Geron Provides Imetelstat Program Update

"2019 is off to a good start with the imetelstat IND transfer now complete, enabling us to move forward with the planned opening of the Phase 3 clinical trial in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes for screening and enrollment, which we continue to expect by mid-year 2019," said John A. Scarlett, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our new development team has refined our regulatory strategies for myelofibrosis, which we plan to discuss at an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA by the end of the first quarter of 2020. We will be performing analyses to support these strategies, and we believe the results of these analyses will enhance the potential of determining a timely and cost-effective regulatory strategy for imetelstat in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis."

Imetelstat IND Sponsorship Transfer to Geron

As of May 14, 2019, Geron assumed the imetelstat investigational new drug (IND) sponsorship from Janssen. With the IND transfer complete, Geron is proceeding with start-up activities for the Phase 3 portion of IMerge and continues to expect the Phase 3 portion of IMerge to be open for screening and enrollment by mid-year. Geron expects to complete the transition of the imetelstat program by the end of the third quarter of 2019, including assuming the remaining non-clinical, manufacturing, and ex-U.S. clinical operational responsibilities from Janssen.

Planned Phase 3 Portion of IMerge Expected to Open Mid-Year

IMerge is a two-part clinical trial of imetelstat in transfusion dependent patients with Low or Intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (lower risk MDS). The second part of IMerge is designed as a Phase 3 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in approximately 170 patients, which will evaluate imetelstat in transfusion dependent patients with non-del(5q) lower risk MDS who have relapsed after or are refractory to prior treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA) and have not received treatment with either a hypomethylating agent (HMA) or lenalidomide. The Company expects the trial to be conducted at multiple medical centers globally, including North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

In preparation for the Phase 3 portion of IMerge and other potential future clinical trials of imetelstat, Geron is purchasing inventories of drug substance, drug product and raw materials for imetelstat manufacturing from Janssen. The Company expects this inventory to be sufficient to supply the Phase 3 portion of IMerge, as well as initial supply for potential future clinical trials of imetelstat in other indications. In addition, Geron is re-establishing its drug manufacturing supply chain and expects to have engaged all necessary contract manufacturing vendors by the end of the third quarter.

Planning End of Phase 2 Meeting for Relapsed/Refractory Myelofibrosis (MF)

Geron is revising its objective to communicate a decision regarding late-stage development in relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (MF) by the end of the third quarter of 2019. This revision is based on recently refined strategies for potential regulatory approval proposed by the Company's new development team, as well as the time required to perform analyses necessary to support these strategies for discussions with regulatory authorities. The Company believes the results of these analyses will enhance the potential for reaching agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a timely and cost-effective regulatory strategy for imetelstat in relapsed/refractory MF.

The Company now plans to conduct an End of Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the FDA by the end of the first quarter of 2020. Subsequent to this meeting, the Company expects to provide a decision regarding late-stage development of imetelstat in relapsed/refractory MF.

Building a Robust Internal Development Team

Since the beginning of the year, Geron has recruited senior leadership with extensive oncology and drug development experience in key functional areas for its development team. In addition, several new hires with prior experience with the imetelstat program have recently joined the Company. The Company's successful recruiting efforts are building internal capabilities and leadership in clinical operations, clinical sciences and development, translational research, biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and drug safety, quality, regulatory and manufacturing.

This growing internal expertise will support the Company's current and future development plans, including the planned opening of the Phase 3 portion of IMerge for screening and enrollment, and evaluating potential additional indications for imetelstat, as well as the ability to evaluate other hematology-oncology assets to expand the Company's pipeline in the future.

Revised 2019 Financial Guidance

For fiscal year 2019, the Company has increased its total operating expense guidance to a range from $80 to $85 million, of which approximately $20 to $25 million represents one-time costs. The projected increase from the Company's prior total operating expense guidance primarily reflects the purchase of additional inventories of drug substance, drug product and raw materials for imetelstat manufacturing from Janssen in 2019 of approximately $10 million, and expected higher clinical operational costs of approximately $5 million.

As of May 15, 2019, the Company has 31 employees, and now plans to grow to a total of approximately 45 to 50 employees by year-end 2019, of whom half will be research and development personnel.

Current Ongoing Clinical Trials of Imetelstat

Patients currently enrolled in ongoing imetelstat clinical trials will continue to be supported through the respective trial protocols, including treatment and follow-up.

Phase 2 Portion of IMerge

The first part of IMerge was designed as a Phase 2, open label, single arm study to assess the efficacy and safety of imetelstat. The primary efficacy endpoint is 8-week RBC-TI rate, which is defined as the proportion of patients achieving red blood cell transfusion independence during any consecutive eight weeks since entry into the trial. Key secondary endpoints include the rate of RBC-TI lasting at least 24 weeks, or 24-week RBC-TI rate, and the rate of hematologic improvement-erythroid (HI-E), defined as a reduction of at least four units of RBC transfusions over eight weeks compared with the prior RBC transfusion burden. To be eligible for the Phase 2 or Phase 3 portion of IMerge, patients are required to be transfusion dependent, defined as requiring at least four units of packed RBCs over an eight-week period during the 16 weeks before entry into the trial. The Phase 2 portion of IMerge is closed to new patient enrollment.

As reported at the American Society of Hematology Meeting in December 2018, the 8-week RBC-TI rate in a combined cohort of 38 patients in the Phase 2 portion of IMerge was 37% (14/38) using a clinical data cut-off date of October 26, 2018. Based on the most recent clinical cut-off date, used to prepare the IMerge clinical data for the transition of the imetelstat program, the confirmed 8-week RBC-TI rate in the combined cohort is 42% (16/38).

IMbark

IMbark was designed as a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate two starting dose levels of imetelstat (either 4.7 mg/kg or 9.4 mg/kg administered by intravenous infusion every three weeks) in patients with Intermediate-2 or High-risk MF who have relapsed after or are refractory to prior treatment with a janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. The co-primary efficacy endpoints for the trial are spleen response rate and symptom response rate. Key secondary endpoints are safety and overall survival (OS). IMbark is closed to new patient enrollment.

As reported at the American Society of Hematology Meeting in December 2018, the median OS in the 9.4 mg/kg dosing arm of IMbark was 29.9 months using a data cut-off date of October 22, 2018. Based on the most recent clinical cut-off date, used to prepare the IMbark clinical data for the transition of the imetelstat program, the median OS in the 9.4 mg/kg dosing arm is 28.1 months.

About Imetelstat

Imetelstat is a novel, first-in-class telomerase inhibitor exclusively owned by Geron and being developed in hematologic myeloid malignancies. Early clinical data suggest imetelstat may have disease-modifying activity through the suppression of malignant progenitor cell clone proliferation, which allows potential recovery of normal hematopoiesis. Ongoing clinical studies of imetelstat include a Phase 2/3 trial, called IMerge, in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and a Phase 2 trial, called IMbark, in Intermediate-2 or High-risk myelofibrosis. Imetelstat has been granted Fast Track designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to lower risk MDS who are non-del(5q) and refractory or resistant to an erythroid stimulating agent.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

