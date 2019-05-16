Greenlane to Participate at the Cowen Toronto Cannabis Summit

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) ("Greenlane"), a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories, today announced that Adam Schoenfeld, Chief Strategy Officer, and Ethan Rudin, Chief Financial Officer, will participate and meet with investors at the Cowen Toronto Cannabis Summit, to be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario.



Mr. Schoenfeld will also participate in a panel titled "From Plant to Product," hosted by Vivien Azer, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst specializing in the beverage, tobacco, and cannabis sectors at Cowen and Company.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is a leading distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Greenlane's customers include over 7,000 independent smoke shops and regional retail chain stores, which collectively operate approximately 11,000 retail locations, and hundreds of licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. Greenlane also owns and operates one of the most visited North American direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, Vapor.com, a unique e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. Through Greenlane's expansive North American distribution network and e-commerce presence, Greenlane offers a comprehensive selection of premium vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers and customized lines of premium specialty packaging. Following the passage of The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 ("The Farm Bill") in February 2019, Greenlane commenced distribution of premium products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol in those states in which the distribution and sale of such products are authorized by, and can be effected in compliance with, applicable state laws and regulations.

