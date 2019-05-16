Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 52nd Store in Rogers, Arkansas

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba Duluth Trading Company) ("Duluth Trading") (NASDAQ:DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men's and women's casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand opening of its 52nd store in Rogers, Arkansas. The store is located at 3200 S. 27th Street, Rogers, AR 72758.



"We are very excited to expand our retail presence into the state of Arkansas with the opening of our newest store in Rogers," said Stephanie Pugliese, Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. "Located in the Ozark Mountains, Rogers attracts outdoor enthusiasts year-round to its beautiful vistas, hiking and biking trails, and winding rivers and waterfalls. We are proud to welcome our many loyal customers and visitors to enjoy firsthand Duluth Trading's unique retail experience and our innovative solution-based apparel for men and women."

Duluth Trading will host several events to celebrate the grand opening of its store on Thursday, May 16. At 9 a.m. Central Time, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony with Duluth Trading management and local dignitaries. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Central Time, there will be Lumberjack shows to welcome our customers.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Out marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and "store like no other" retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our "No Bull Guarantee" – if it's not right, we'll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com

