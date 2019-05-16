Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Announces Election of Shannon F. Eusey and Michele S. Miyakawa to Board of Directors

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC, the "Company")), the holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank (the "Bank"), a wholly owned banking subsidiary, today announced the election of Shannon F. Eusey and Michele S. Miyakawa to the board of directors of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp at the Company's annual of meeting of shareholders on May 15, 2019. Ms. Eusey and Ms. Miyakawa are new additions to the Company's board of directors and will also serve on the board of directors of Pacific Mercantile Bank.



Ms. Eusey is a Co-Founder of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC, one of the largest independent registered investment advisory ("RIA") firms in the nation, and serves as its Chief Executive Officer and President. Ms. Miyakawa is a Managing Director and one of the founding members of Moelis & Company, a global independent investment bank.

"Shannon and Michele bring exceptional leadership and expertise to our Board of Directors," said Edward Carpenter, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank. "Shannon has successfully built Beacon Pointe Advisors into a $10 billion RIA, while Michelle has more than 25 years of experience in the finance industry as an investment banker and human resources leader. The addition of Shannon and Michele will provide new perspectives to the Board that we believe will help us to effectively serve the evolving needs of our diverse customer base and further enhance the value of our franchise."

Prior to founding Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC, Ms. Eusey served as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Roxbury Capital Management, LLC. She was responsible for the socially responsible investments for several years at Roxbury. She served as Vice Chairman on the Board of Directors for the National Network to End Domestic Violence, as a Trustee for the Friends of the Girl Scouts Council of Orange County, and as a board member of the UCI Athletic Fund. She is a member of Orange County's Young President Organization, sits on the CNBC Financial Advisors Council, and is part of ScratchWorks - a FinTech accelerator. She graduated from the University of California Irvine where she Played Division I Volleyball. She received her MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles Anderson School of Business.

Ms. Miyakawa has served in multiple roles at Moelis & Company including COO of Global Advisory and most recently as Global Head of Human Resources, Head of Investor Relations and Marketing and Communications. Previously, Ms. Miyakawa was an investment banker with UBS, focusing on the technology, media and telecom sectors where she led assignments in merger and acquisition, recapitalization and restructuring, IPOs and capital financing. Prior to UBS, she was an investment banker with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. She has served as a Director at the Children's Bureau of Southern California and was a Trustee for the Center for Early Education. Ms. Miyakawa graduated from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Bachelor of Science in Economics, and subsequently obtained her MBA from Harvard University.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which opened for business March 1, 1999. The Bank, which is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals and individual clients. The Bank is headquartered in Orange County and operates a total of seven offices in Southern California, located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties. The Bank offers tailored flexible solutions for its clients including an array of loan and deposit products, sophisticated cash management services, and comprehensive online banking services accessible at www.pmbank.com .

