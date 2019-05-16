MJardin Group to Issue First Quarter 2019 Financial Results May 30, 2019

TORONTO and DENVER, May 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. ("MJardin" or "the Company") (CSE:MJAR) (OTCQX:MJARF), is pleased to announce that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2019, before market open on May 30, 2019.



The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 am ET. Adrian Montgomery, Chairman, and Chris Seto, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance for the period ended March 31, 2019.

To access the call, please dial 1-800-458-4121 or 1-323-794-2093. A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 pm ET on May 30, 2019, until 11:59 pm ET, June 13, 2019. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, followed by passcode 6223360.

A webcast link to the call is available at the following URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=134637

About MJardin Group

MJardin is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, future developments and the business and operations of MJardin, our production capacity, our production results, trading of MJardin's shares on the OTCQX Best Market, the receipt of any pending regulatory approvals or licenses, the future performance and capacity of AMI, the growth of our global footprint and our intentions to leverage our scale for continued organic growth and to pursue strategic investments are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or invest in. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.