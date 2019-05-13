SITO Institute Hosts Second Brand Marketer Roundtable with The Mobile Marketing Association New York City Event To Be Held On May 15 at 8:30 am

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SITO Institute of Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences , the research and education arm of SITO Mobile, Ltd., announces the next iteration of its invitation-only roundtable discussion series with Mobile Marketing Association (MMA). Entitled "Building Brands and Businesses: Marketing in an Age of Disruption," the second event in the series will take place in New York City on May 15, 2019, at 8:30 AM EDT.



At this breakfast discussion, Bruce H. Rogers, Founding Managing Director of The SITO Institute for Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, will facilitate conversations with some of today's most influential leaders about trends in the future of marketing. Speakers include John Osborn, CEO of OMD, who will share how his media services firm is innovating and winning business in the face of increased competition and technology disruption, as well as Michelle Bottomley, CMO of New York Life, who will discuss contemporizing a 174-year-old iconic brand through the power of brand-building storytelling and connected experiences. Attendees will also hear from Peter Horst, Founder of CMO Inc. and one of Forbes "World's Top 50 Most Influential CMOs." Peter is also the former CMO of Capital One and Hershey's and author of "Marketing in the #FakeNews Era." Peter will provide counsel on how to prepare brands for an age of hyper-partisanship and polarization.

"Digital disruption has forced marketers to stay in step with evolving trends and revaluate how they do business. Competition is fierce and everything moves at lightning speed," said Bruce H. Rogers, Founding Managing Director of SITO Institute. "I'm looking forward to speaking with these marketing leaders and tapping into their experiences with building successful brands that produce proven ROI."

About the SITO Institute for Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences

The SITO Institute for Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences is the education and research arm of SITO Mobile, a leading consumer behavior intelligence and marketing optimization platform and services firm. Founded by Bruce H. Rogers, former Chief Insights Officer of Forbes and founder of Forbes Insights and the Forbes CMO Practice, the Institute is devoted to helping its members understand, manage and develop best-practices to leverage the power of real-time location data to better engage and influence consumer behavior in an age of the real-time consumer economy.

About SITO Mobile, Ltd.

SITO is a leading mobile data technology company that provides brands customized, data-driven solutions spanning strategic insights and media campaign delivery services. Through Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences™, SITO explores the consumer journey and presents powerful strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors.



Brands and agencies rely on SITO as a strategic partner for real-time understandings of customer movements, interests, actions, associations, and experiences, ultimately providing increased clarity for better business decisions. The Company is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey and its common stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker symbol "SITO." For more information regarding SITO's science, technology and solutions spanning media and research, please visit www.sitomobile.com .

About the MMA

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 14 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, tech providers and sellers working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Anchoring the MMA's mission are four core pillars; to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI measurement; and to advocate for mobile marketers.

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 14 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, tech providers and sellers working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Anchoring the MMA's mission are four core pillars; to cultivate inspiration by driving innovation for the Chief Marketing Officer; to build the mobile marketing capabilities for marketing organizations through fostering know-how and confidence; to champion the effectiveness and impact of mobile through research providing tangible ROI measurement; and to advocate for mobile marketers. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM). For more information about the MMA please visit www.mmaglobal.com .