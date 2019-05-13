AQ, AMBR Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AQ, AMBR

NEW YORK, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) in connection with the sale of these companies.



Shareholders of these companies are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ)

The investigation concerns whether Aquantia and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Aquantia to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for $13.25 per share. Aquantia stock traded at $14.00 per share on July 26, 2018. On behalf of Aquantia shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about the Aquantia investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Aquantia Merger .

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR)

The investigation concerns whether Amber Road and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Amber Road to E2open for $13.05 per share. On behalf of Amber Road shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about the Amber Road investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Amber Road Merger .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

