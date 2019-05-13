Cuisine Solutions Launches Sous-Vide Egg Bites In A Major Wholesale Retailer Throughout The Northeast & Midwest

Sterling, Virginia, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuisine Solutions, the original creators and developers of Sous-Vide Egg Bites, which came to the national stage in early 2017, is excited to introduce a brand-new flavor, Three Cheese and Turkey Sausage. Sous-Vide Egg Bites revolutionized breakfast in the fast-casual coffee shop market and can now be purchased at a major wholesale retailer throughout the Northeast and Midwest regions as of May 2019. Cuisine Solutions is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous-vide, known as the Masters of Sous vide. This global company has developed over 35 egg bites flavors over the last year for customers in the food service industry including airlines, fast casual and retail operations worldwide.

Photos available here: Photos available here: https://cuisinesolutions.egnyte.com/fl/dhWRzeMln5

The perfect breakfast in a box, Sous-Vide Egg Bites resemble a souffle-like mini quiche without a crust, featuring a creamy, velvety texture. A gluten-free dining option for those on the go, this new product is high in protein, 17 grams per serving, with a low-calorie count of 290 per serving. Each box is comprised of five sets of two per package. Made with wholesome ingredients, it features Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Gruyere and turkey sausage. Simple, fresh and filling, the Sous-Vide Egg Bites are slow cooked to perfection.

Shoppers will find them in the refrigerated section of the store as they arrive fresh. There are several benefits to this healthful new breakfast option. To reheat and serve takes less than 90 seconds using a microwave, and they can also be prepared quickly in a toaster oven or skillet. The packaging has to-go trays for convenient eating on-the-run, and unopened Sous-Vide Egg Bites will keep in the refrigerator for several weeks due to Cuisine Solutions' innovative cooking technology which pasteurizes and seals the product in the packaging.

Cuisine Solutions is a chef-centric company with over 55 culinary experts worldwide and is recognized by industry experts as the authority on sous-vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that they pioneered, perfected and popularized. The public is invited to follow breaking news on Cuisine Solutions' social media platforms: @cuisinesolutions on Instagram, @cuisinesolutions on Facebook, and @sousvidecuisine on Twitter.

Sous-vide, (pronounced "soo-VEED") which means "under vacuum" in French, is a culinary technique where vacuum-sealed food is immersed in a circulating water bath and cooked at a very precise temperature to cook food evenly and retain flavor. This cooking method doesn't require extra fats and oils. Sous-vide enables a level of control over a food's texture that no other cooking method can provide.

About Cuisine Solutions

The world's leading manufacturer and distributor of sous-vide foods, Cuisine Solutions is recognized by top chefs as the authority on sous vide—the innovative slow-cooking technique that the company pioneered, perfected and popularized decades ago. Cuisine Solutions' culinary research and development team innovates new cooking techniques and recipes every day, anticipating clients' needs and market trends while incorporating the finest ingredients. Computerized monitoring systems and precise cooking times and temperatures ensure that every dish is consistently excellent. Based in Sterling, Virginia, Cuisine Solutions services more than 22,000 restaurants, as well as first and business class on the top 10 airlines in the world, cruise ships and major hotels. For more information, visit www.cuisinesolutions.com.

###

Heather Freeman Cuisine Solutions 202-441-3607 HEATHER@heatherfreeman.com