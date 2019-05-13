Acrow Bridge and Mabey Bridge Join Forces

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, announced today it has completed the acquisition of the assets and employees of UK-based Mabey Bridge. The combination results in a prominent global provider with unsurpassed critical mass and a team with the ability to offer more extensive premium quality infrastructure solutions to customers. Located in Lydney, England, Mabey Bridge is a subsidiary of Mabey Holdings, Ltd, a fourth-generation family-owned global bridge and engineering services group. Both firms will continue to operate under their own brands. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.



Specializing in accelerated construction, pre-engineered modular bridging solutions that help develop, improve and repair essential infrastructure in urban and rural areas, Acrow and Mabey have shared a similar mission in the industry. Uniting the companies provides customers with solutions that are based on a more expansive global reach, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, a larger product portfolio, more access to commercial and governmental banking solutions that provide flexible and innovative project financing, and a wide-ranging talent pool of engineers, production, and commercial team members all working to the success of customers' projects.

The move comes after negotiations between the two companies over the past several months. "Mabey is a business that we have long thought would be an outstanding fit with Acrow," said Bill Killeen, Acrow CEO. "We have great respect for Mabey and the strong business its team has built, and we are excited to bring together the immensely talented Acrow and Mabey teams from around the globe to drive our businesses to new strata of success."

Juliette Stacey, Group CEO of Mabey Holdings, Ltd, was equally pleased with the outcome of the negotiations, saying, "Due to our admiration for the strength of competition with Acrow over the years we believe this is the best solution in strengthening the future of both businesses."



