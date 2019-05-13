BrainStorm CEO to Present at the World Advanced Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Congress in London

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell technologies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Chaim Lebovits, president and CEO, will provide an update on the Company's two clinical trials of NurOwn® (the Phase 3 study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the Phase 2 study in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (MS), during the 14th Annual World Advanced Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Congress, taking place in London, England. Mr. Lebovits will be participating in a Round Table session titled: "Stem Cells for Neurological Applications," and then join a Panel discussion titled: "Clinical Development of Next Generation Cellular Therapeutics." Mr. Lebovits will also be hosting institutional investor and industry leader partnering meetings during the Congress.



Round Table: Stem Cells for Neurological Applications Date: Thursday, May 16 Time: 12:10pm BST Location: Business Design Centre, London (Technology and Strategy Roundtables – Table 4) Presenter: Chaim Lebovits, Chief Executive Officer Panel Discussion: Clinical Development of Next Generation Cellular Therapeutics Date: Thursday, May 16 Time: 02.35pm BST Location: Business Design Centre, London (Clinical Trials: Cell Therapy & CAR-T - Track 4) Presenter: Chaim Lebovits, Chief Executive Officer

About the World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress

The 14th annual World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress will bring together 1000+ attendees and explores the rapidly developing world of next generation therapeutics and advanced therapy medical products (ATMPs). From clinical development to pricing, reimbursement and market access this congress will bring the most exciting case studies and new data for immunotherapy, cell therapy, gene therapy, CARs and bioprocessing. Experts in every area will help companies tackle the process and regulatory hurdles of developing all new therapeutic formats all the way through manufacture and into the clinic. This year's conference will take place May 15 – 17 at the Business Design Center, London.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in ALS. BrainStorm is currently enrolling a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six sites in the U.S., supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive Multiple Sclerosis. The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) started enrollment in March 2019. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com

