INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In NIO, CORT, HCSG or FCHS To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, May 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: NIO, Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/NIO

The case, Tan v. NIO Inc. et al, Docket No. 19-cv-01424, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) NIO would not be building its own manufacturing plant and would instead continue to rely on JAC Auto to manufacture its vehicles; (2) reductions in government subsidies for electric cars would materially impact NIO's sales; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about NIO's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case has been assigned to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Company: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: August 2, 2017 and February 5, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/CORT

The case, Melucci v. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated et al., No. 19-cv-01372, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) that the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) that the Company's sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) that the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; and (5) that such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny. The case has been assigned to Judge Lucy H. Koh.

Company: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 21, 2019

Class Period: April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2019

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/HCSG

The case, Koch v. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01227, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company had been accused of strategically rounding quarterly earnings per share and therefore, investors could not rely upon the Company's track record without conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations; (2) the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") had written to the Company in November 2017 to inquire into the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") rounding practices; (3) the Company concealed from investors the fact that the SEC delivered a subpoena to the Company in March 2018 commanding the Company to produce documents to the SEC in connection with how it calculated earnings per share; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The case has been assigned to Judge Eduardo C. Robreno

Company: First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC:FCHS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

Class Period: April 1, 2014 and November 14, 2018

Contact Us: www.faruqilaw.com/FCHS

The case, Maz Partners LP v. First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. et al., No. 6:19-cv-00619, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose their involvement in a pump and dump scheme that manipulated and artificially inflated the price of First Choice common stock, rendering certain of their public statements materially misleading. The case has been assigned to Judge Paul G. Byron.

If you invested in any of these companies, please fill out the form on our website at the links above to learn more. You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP

685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.

rgonnello@faruqilaw.com

Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.