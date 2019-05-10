NUTANIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), if they purchased the Company's shares between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



About the Lawsuit

Nutanix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2019, the Company disclosed 2Q 2019 financial results and 3Q guidance below analysts' expectations due to "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring," which contradicted the Company's prior statements that it was investing heavily in growth and was increasing sales and marketing activities while maintaining high profit margins.

On this news, the price of Nutanix's shares plummeted.

The case is Scheller v. Nutanix, Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-01651.

