Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) on Behalf of Interface Stockholders and Encourages Interface Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) on behalf of Interface stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Interface has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On April 24, 2019, Interface disclosed that the Company received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in November 2017, and that the Company subsequently received subpoenas from the SEC in February 2018, July 2018, and April 2019. Interface also disclosed that its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer was placed on paid administrative leave from the Company after it was learned that in 2018, in the process of collecting materials from 2015, 2016, and 2017 for production to the SEC, he added certain notes to those materials that were then produced to the SEC.

On this news, Interface's share price fell by more than 8%, closing at $15.66 on April 25, 2019.

